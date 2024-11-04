Advertisement
US, Egypt Discuss Strategies For Ceasefire In Gaza And Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed efforts toward ceasefires in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. During a phone conversation, the two diplomats discussed ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and provide aid to people there in light of its worsening humanitarian situation, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

Abdelatty, in the talk, condemned Israel's blocking of Gaza-bound humanitarian aid and measures against the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, Xinhua news agency reported. He also stressed the importance of empowering the Palestinian Authority and the necessity of dealing with the West Bank and Gaza as an integrated part of Palestinian territories, in preparation for ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, the two officials reviewed the developments in Lebanon. Abdelatty slammed Israel's incursion into Lebanese territory and its targeting of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon in violation of international law.

He called for concerted international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, establish a truce, fully implement UN Resolution 1701, and provide humanitarian support for Lebanon. Egypt, Qatar, and the US are continuing their efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza since the conflict between Israel and Hamas started last October.

The conflict has led to an escalation of confrontations between Israel and Hamas' regional ally Hezbollah, which began almost simultaneously and has intensified since September 23.

