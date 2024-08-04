Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, has publicly acknowledged having an extramarital affair during his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff. Emhoff issued a statement to CNN, addressing the issue and emphasizing the growth and reconciliation that followed within his family.

"During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," Emhoff shared in his statement. His admission follows a report by a British tabloid that detailed his affair with a teacher at his children's school, an affair which allegedly led to the dissolution of his first marriage.

According to a report by Daily Mail reported that the affair involved a teacher who became pregnant, but according to a close friend, she "did not keep the child." At the time, Emhoff was married to Kerstin Emhoff, with whom he has two children, Cole and Ella.

Emhoff's Relationship with Kamala Harris

Douglas Emhoff and Kamala Harris married in 2014. It was Harris's first marriage and Emhoff's second. Their relationship began with a blind date arranged by friends, which Emhoff described as "love at first sight." Harris was aware of Emhoff's past affair before their marriage, and this information was also known to those conducting her vetting process for the Biden campaign in 2020.