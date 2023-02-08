topStoriesenglish2570961
NewsWorld
JOE BIDEN

VIDEO: Did US President Joe Biden's Wife Jill Kiss Kamala Harris' Husband? Netizens Ask on Twitter

Their unusual way of greeting each other caught many netizens by surprise and several people questioned if this was a norm when greeting someone.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

VIDEO: Did US President Joe Biden's Wife Jill Kiss Kamala Harris' Husband? Netizens Ask on Twitter

Washington: A video of US President Joe Biden's wife and First Lady Jill Biden reportedly kissing Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff on the lips has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred ahead of the State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill on Tuesday (February 8). The video has been shared by several prominent journalists in the US on Twitter. In the video, Jill can be seen walking toward Doug Emhoff and then the two were seen sharing a kiss on the lips. The unusual way of greeting each other caught many by surprise and several people questioned if this was a norm when greeting someone.

"Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with... a kiss on the lips? Is this... normal?," wrote Cabot Phillips, a journalist at The Daily Wire.

However, the people standing around Jill Biden and Doug Emdoff did not seem surprised by the duo's gesture.

During his State of Union address, Joe Biden took a hit at the tax system and demanded companies to pay their fair share of taxes.

He said, "I'm a capitalist, but pay your fair share. I think a lot of you at home agree with me and many people that, you know, the tax system is not fair. It is not fair. Look, the idea that in 2020, 55 of the largest corporations in America, the Fortune 500, made $40 billion in profits and paid zero in federal taxes. Zero? Folks, it's simply not fair."

 

Live Tv

Joe BidenKamala HarrisJill BidenDoug EmhoffState of Union addressCapitol Hill

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?