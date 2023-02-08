VIDEO: Did US President Joe Biden's Wife Jill Kiss Kamala Harris' Husband? Netizens Ask on Twitter

Washington: A video of US President Joe Biden's wife and First Lady Jill Biden reportedly kissing Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff on the lips has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred ahead of the State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill on Tuesday (February 8). The video has been shared by several prominent journalists in the US on Twitter. In the video, Jill can be seen walking toward Doug Emhoff and then the two were seen sharing a kiss on the lips. The unusual way of greeting each other caught many by surprise and several people questioned if this was a norm when greeting someone.

"Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with... a kiss on the lips? Is this... normal?," wrote Cabot Phillips, a journalist at The Daily Wire.

Jill Biden caught smooching with Mr. Kamala Harris during her husband’s state of the union. These people are gross. pic.twitter.com/OrKqatchni February 8, 2023

However, the people standing around Jill Biden and Doug Emdoff did not seem surprised by the duo's gesture.

During his State of Union address, Joe Biden took a hit at the tax system and demanded companies to pay their fair share of taxes.

He said, "I'm a capitalist, but pay your fair share. I think a lot of you at home agree with me and many people that, you know, the tax system is not fair. It is not fair. Look, the idea that in 2020, 55 of the largest corporations in America, the Fortune 500, made $40 billion in profits and paid zero in federal taxes. Zero? Folks, it's simply not fair."