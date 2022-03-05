हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Benazir Bhutto

Video shows Benazir Bhutto's daughter getting injured by a drone during anti-govt rally

As per reports, Aseefa Bhutto got a small cut above her eye and bruises on her hand.

Video shows Benazir Bhutto&#039;s daughter getting injured by a drone during anti-govt rally

New Delhi: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan late Benazir Bhutto and PPP leader, got injured on Friday during an anti-government protest in Pakistan Punjab’s Khanewal, suggests a viral video.

In the viral clip, which is shared by a verified Instagram account by the name of Dawn Today, Asifa Bhutto can be seen standing among the crowd during the protest when a drone collides with her leaving her injured.

Here’s the video!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dawn Today (@dawn.today)

As per media reports, Bhutto was protesting against Imran Khan’s government in Khanewal when the accident took place.

As per reports, Bhutto has got a small cut above her eye and bruises on her hand as well. The leader shared the pictures of her injury on Twitter.

While several reports are suggesting that it was a media channel’s drone, there has been no official statement on the accident so far.

As per Pakistani media reports, the PPP chief and Aseefa Bhutto’s brother Bilawal Bhutto said that it is not yet known whether it is just an accident or someone’s conspiracy.

Notably, the drone operator has been caught and is being questioned.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Punjab government spokesman Hansan Khawar has said that Dr Babar was sent to the spot immediately after the incident.

