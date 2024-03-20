Advertisement
VO VAN THUONG

Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong Resigns After Just Over A Year, Know Why

Thuong, 54, became president in March 2023, two months after his predecessor Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned to take “political responsibility” for corruption scandals during the pandemic.

HANOI: In a significant political development, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong has tendered his resignation, marking the end of his tenure of a little over a year, as announced by the Communist Party in a statement released on Wednesday. The Vietnamese government also issued a statement in which it said Thuong violated party rules and cited “shortcomings”. “Shortcomings had negatively impacted public opinion, affecting the reputation of the Party, State and him personally,” the government said.

Resignation Amidst Sweeping Anti-Corruption Measures

President Thuong's resignation comes amidst a relentless anti-corruption campaign that has penetrated the upper echelons of the Communist Party. The approval for Vo Van Thuong's resignation came from the party's Central Committee, which, in its statement, underscored that "violations by Vo Van Thuong have left a bad mark on the reputation of the Vietnam Communist Party."

Youngest President Since Post-War Era

At the age of 54, Vo Van Thuong assumed the presidency in March 2023, succeeding Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who stepped down to shoulder "political responsibility" amid corruption scandals during the pandemic. Notably, Thuong held the distinction of being the youngest president since the emergence of modern-day Vietnam from the ravages of war in the mid-1970s.

Ceremonial Role In Political Hierarchy

The role of the president in Vietnam is primarily ceremonial and occupies the third position in the country's political hierarchy.

Vietnam has recently started to witness political turmoil and the latest development of Thuong’s resignation could hurt foreign investors’ confidence in the country.

