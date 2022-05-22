Viral Hemorrhagic Fever: The Iraqi Ministry of Health on Saturday said that up to 90 cases of viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) have been registered in Iraq and at least 10 people have died due to this fever. "There has been a serious increase in the VHF cases in Iraq recently, and the number of registered cases could rise further if some other suspected cases are confirmed," the ministry`s spokesman Sayf al-Badr said at a press conference. The VHFs are a group of diseases caused by different viruses, including the Ebola virus, which affects multiple organ systems in the body and may cause fever and bleeding, reported ANI.

The Iraqi health ministry has not revealed which virus has caused the recent cases but the first VHF case was detected in Dhi Qar last month, and later more cases were discovered in several other provinces, he added.

What is Viral Hemorrhagic Fever?

Viral hemorrhagic fever refers to a condition that affects organ systems of the body, damages the overall cardiovascular system, and reduces the body’s ability to function on its own.

Symptoms of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever

Signs and symptoms of viral hemorrhagic fevers vary by disease. In general, early signs and symptoms of viral hemorrhagic fevers include:

Fever

Fatigue, weakness or a general feeling of being unwell

Dizziness

Muscle, bone or joint aches

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhoea

(With ANI inputs)