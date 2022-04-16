New Delhi: People often say the phrase “sharing is caring”, but there are very few in the world who actually live by it. A heartwarming post about a 13-year-old boy is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

The post is about an incident when the teenager got into trouble after he turned up at school armed with a toaster. Yeah, a toaster in school. You wanna know why? Well, he wanted to serve some pop tarts to his friends in school.

When his mother took notice of the incident, she couldn’t stop laughing and decided to narrate the story on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, and her post is now doing rounds on the social media platform.

Elisa Stone Leahy, who is a Peruvian/American author and filmmaker, posted about an incident where her son’s sweet gesture didn’t quite impress his teachers. Leahy said, her son “took his backpack to the lunchroom, found a spot by an outlet, pulled out the toaster, set it on the seat next to him”.

Leahy’s son then went on to toast pop tarts and pass them around to his friends. She also clarified that he was not charging anyone for the pop tarts. “We only had enough at home for his table,” the mother revealed adding that his teacher warned him to not make it a habit.

Ok, I hear that the teacher actually only told him not to “make a habit of it.” So I wonder how many times makes a habit? I also wonder if I should hide the popcorn popper… — Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 13, 2022

“Honestly, that toaster is on its last legs. I’m not sure how it survived the trip,” Leahy added. Additionally, she also went on to joke about their popcorn popper and if she should hide it at home.

“I bought those #PopTarts because our kitchen is being repaired and all our meals are coming from the microwave and the toaster at the moment,” she explained in a series of tweets. “I guess he saw how many we had and figured we had plenty to share!” she added.

In the end, the mother also revealed her son’s little history. The ending of the funny story pulled some emotional strings as Leahy revealed that her “very sweet” but “a bit of a prankster” son is a cancer survivor and it is one of the reasons why he possesses such deep-rooted feelings of sharing.

“A few yrs ago someone gave him $100 as a gift when he started cancer treatment. He asked to go buy Lego sets that he could give to other kids in the hospital. 5 years later, he’s just as sweet and no signs of cancer,” she wrote. “This story really captures him and I’m glad everyone is enjoying it!” she added.

This story really captures him and I’m glad everyone is enjoying it! I know it’s getting a lot of attention so if you want to go donate some pop tarts or some thing else to your local food pantry, we would love that! Food pantries have gotten our family through some rough times. — Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 14, 2022

