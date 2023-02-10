topStoriesenglish2571699
TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

Viral Photo: Turkish Woman Kisses Female Indian Soldier on Cheek to Thank Her Amid Earthquake Relief Efforts

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army shared the picture on Twitter with the caption, "We care."

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rescue Operations are underway in earthquake-struck Turkey and Syria
  • India is assisting Turkey in its relief efforts
  • An army field hospital has been set up as part of India's 'Operation Dost' in Turkey

New Delhi: Rescue Operations are underway in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake in which over 20,000 people lost their lives. India is assisting Turkey in its relief efforts. The Indian Army has deployed disaster relief teams and set up a field hospital to help the victims of the natural disaster. Amid the tragic news of loss and grief, a heartwarming photo of a Turkish woman kissing an Indian woman soldier on the cheek to thank her has been gaining traction. The warm gesture by the Turkish woman shows compassion for people beyond borders and her gratitude for India's help during a humanitarian crisis. 

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army shared the picture on Twitter with the caption, "We care."

 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the army field hospital has been set up as part of India's 'Operation Dost' in Turkey. He also shared photos of the facility.

 

Jaishankar on Thursday said the sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials, and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts has reached Turkey.The sixth flight carries more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake-hit country.

The combined death toll in the deadly Turkkey-Syri earthquakes has climbed to at least 21,051, news agency CNN reported citing authorities on Friday. At least 17,674 people have died and 72,879 people have been injured in Turkey, according to Vice President Fuat Oktay on Thursday. In the contrast, according to the White Helmets civil rescue organization, in Syria, at least 3,377 individuals were killed, including 2,030 in rebel-held areas in the northwest and 1,347 in government-controlled areas, as reported by Syrian state media.

(With agency inputs)

