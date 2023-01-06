topStoriesenglish
Viral video: Egypt man pulls 15,730 kg truck with teeth, sets Guinness record

An incredible yet breathtaking video of a man setting a Guiness World Record has gone viral on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: A terrifying video of a man in Egypt pushing a 15,730 kg truck with his teeth has surfaced on the internet. The man established the Guinness World Record for the "heaviest road car pulled using teeth." Guinness World Records posted the video to their Instagram account. The video shows a man pulling a truck with his teeth over Egyptian highways. The clip piqued the interest of netizens, and many were inquisitive about his dentist.

According to Guinness World Records, the record was set on June 13, 2021, in Egypt's Ismailia by Ashraf Mahrous Mohamed Suliman. As a 'personal achievement,' Suliman attempted the record. The caption reads, “Heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth: 15,730.0 kg (34.678.714 lbs) by Ashraf Suliman."

The video was shared two days ago and has received over 4 lakh views. One user wrote, “Bruh, I need to find out who his dentist is.” “That's totally insane... From where he brings that much of power,” wrote the another user.

