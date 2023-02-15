topStoriesenglish2573606
Viral Video: Residents Shocked to Discover Giant Snakes Living in Their Ceiling in Malaysia - Watch

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a shocking video, residents found giant snakes living in their home ceiling in Malaysia. The whole incident was recorded and shared on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter after which it became viral due to its terrifying nature. In the video, snake catchers were seen trying to remove a huge snake from the ceiling with a pole. As one of the snake catchers do so, two more snakes unexpectedly emerge dangling from the roof. The residents of the house can be heard screaming in fear.

 

The shocking video was shared several times on social media. For those curious to see what happened next, in a longer version of the same video, the snake catchers were able to grab the tail of one of the snakes and pull it down to prevent it from going back into the ceiling. 

 The TikTok video which was later shared on Twitter has over 16.8 million views as of Wednesday. The video has sent people into shock as they cringed at the thought of a snake sighting at their home. The user who shared it on Twitter wrote along with the video: "At that point, you gotta burn the house."

One netizen commented, "I'm leaving the entire continent after that," while another said, "Nah I didn’t need to see this. I hate snakes. I might have to go live in a bunker. What on earth is that?"

