Pennsylvania: On May 30, adventure-loving roller coaster riders at a Western Pennsylvania amusement park were stuck upside-down after a ride stopped.

There have been many instances in the past where similar incidents have taken place with many stuck mid-air. However, this is different as the riders were upside down when the ride stopped mid-air. Following this, the rollercoaster riders were gripped with anticipation as to what just happened in the midst of their joy ride.

In a video posted by a US-based media portal, it is seen that an Aero 360 ride was mid-air and was hanging upside down.

The episode at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, just outside Pittsburgh, left people stuck on a ride. The riders remained trapped for some time. But as the saying goes — All is well if it ends well.

According to the amusement park, the maintenance staff scurried to tackle the situation. The park said that the maintenance staff brought the Aero 360 ride back to its designated rest position. Later on, the staff evacuated the riders.

As a precaution, three guests visited the first aid center. The reason for the technical failure of the ride is unknown. The ride remained closed while the incident is being investigated.

In a similar incident, last year around the same time, 20 riders were rescued after getting stuck on a roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

“At approximately 11:54 a.m., the Poltergeist coaster stopped in the middle of a ride cycle,” Jeff Filicko, marketing and communications manager for Fiesta Texas, had said in a statement.

“In cooperation with the San Antonio Fire Department, we safely escorted all 20 guests from the ride. There are no reports of any injuries. The safety of our guests is our highest priority, and the ride will remain closed while we complete a full inspection,” he added. Post the incident, the firefighters helped the employees remove passengers from the ride. There were no injuries in the incident.