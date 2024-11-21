'This Bear Wanted A Ride Back Home': Viral Video Shows Wild Bear Opening Car Door, Hopping Into It - Watch

There are several strange and surprising incidents that take place around the world every now and then, leaving people shocked and surprised and grabbing millions of eyeballs. One such incident recently surfaced on social media where a bear casually approached a parked car and hopped inside it by opening the door effortlessly. The video of this surprising incident surfaced on Instagram, after which it went viral. The video was shared by Nevene, a video creator.

In the video clip, the bear can be seen strolling down a road, inspecting parked cars one after the other. The bear left everyone surprised after it managed to open the car door effortlessly and hopped in. He appeared completely at ease while doing this, as if he were the owner of the car.

Watch Video Here

The onlookers who recorded the scene were left in splits, and they burst into laughter, shouting, "Hey, hey, that's my car!" A text on the clip stated, "The way he smiled, hopped in, and quickly shut the door—he's definitely done this before." After being shared, the video clip garnered over 25 million views and counting.

This video clip garnered the attention of svereal users on the internt, giving rise to curiosity and amusement in the comments section.

Many users left found the video clip funny and left the laughing enoji in the comments section. "How elitist do you have to be to yell “That’s my Mercedes” instead of thats my car?," a Instagram user wrote. "Someone: Did you get the beer?- Yeah got a huge Bear," wrote another user. A third user was seen amazed by the fact how did the Bear managed to open the door of the car. "Don't know How he had open the door from inside the car," the user wrote.

On the other hand, a user ended up demanding a part two of the video. "I’m going to need a part two for when or if it gets out," the user wrote. Animal videos often attract people in large numbers once they go viral on social media platforms due to there unpredictability. The video of this bear has left viewers amazed.