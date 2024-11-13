Viral Video: Woman Gives Birth to 4.5KG Baby In Car On Way To Hospital - Watch

Viral Video: In a remarkable turn of events, a woman gave birth to a 4.5 kg (10 lbs) baby in the family car while her husband raced to reach the birthing center. The couple had been en route to the hospital when the woman’s water unexpectedly broke, causing her to panic as she realized the baby was arriving faster than they’d anticipated. With no time to reach the hospital, her husband tried to keep calm and drive swiftly yet safely, all the while comforting his wife as she experienced intense labor pains.

As the birth became imminent, the husband quickly unfastened her seatbelt and helped her lower her pants to prepare for the delivery right there in the passenger seat. Despite her uncertainty about delivering without medical assistance, she managed to give birth in the car, and their newborn son let out a healthy cry moments later, assuring his parents he was okay.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the staff quickly took over, ensuring both mother and baby were safe and well. The video capturing the courageous moment has since gone viral, with viewers applauding the couple’s patience, bravery, and teamwork in such a challenging situation. The incident is reportedly from America and happened in 2015. The video has gone viral on social media once again.

Watch The Viral Video

Lovely Mom delivers 10 lb. baby by herself while riding in the car to the hospital.



It's really an Amazing experience. pic.twitter.com/xOiorq1rHm — Dr. Sheetal yadav (@Sheetal2242) November 12, 2024

Reacting to the video, a X user said, "Wow, what an incredible story of strength and resilience! Delivering a 10 lb. baby alone, and in a moving car—she’s truly a supermom! It takes so much courage and composure to handle a moment like that. This mom's love and determination to bring her baby safely into the world is truly inspiring. An unforgettable experience, and a reminder of just how powerful moms are!"

Another user reacted, "Wow, delivering a 10 lb. baby in a car is incredible! The pain must have been intense, but what an amazing moment to bring new life into the world!"