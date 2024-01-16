Vivek Ramaswamy Quits US Presidential Race For 'America-First Patriot' Donald Trump

IOWA: Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy who dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses, has endorsed former President Donald Trump and urged Republican voters to put an "America First patriot" in the White House. Taking to social media platform X, Ramaswamy stated, "This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight, & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next U.S. President."

The 38-year-old political novice said at a press conference at Des Moines, "There is no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don't want to see happen in this country," as reported by the Washington Post. "We did not achieve the surprise we wanted to deliver tonight," Ramaswamy said. Ramaswamy finished fourth in Iowa, according to CNN News projections, well behind Trump, Florida Goveror Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The biotech entrepreneur said he plans to appear with Trump in New Hampshire at a Tuesday evening rally. He further expressed his support for Trump, adding that he is extremely proud of the team, the movement, and the country. "Earlier tonight I called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory. And now going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency," Ramaswamy said.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that a spokesperson for Ramaswamy's presidential campaign expressed dismay at the result and said the campaign is "digesting and determining" as it looks ahead to the next stage. The Iowa caucus victory is considered the first step in Donald Trump's bid to claim the Republican nomination in a third consecutive election. Incidentally, Trump had lost in the State eight years ago.

In a speech from his campaign headquarters in Des Moines in Iowa, Trump congratulated his opponents DeSantis and Haley both of whom he thought "did very well." He also praised Vivek Ramaswamy for doing a "hell of a job," CNN reported. "They are very smart, very smart people, very capable people," Trump said of his opponents.

According to the latest figures by CNN, after 96 per cent of results were released, Ramaswamy is projected to win only three out of 40 delegates in Iowa. Ramaswamy had been one of Trump's staunchest defenders against the four indictments levelled against him. He pledged to remove himself from the ballots in Colorado and Maine after the former president was disqualified from the two states. He even vowed to pardon Trump of all charges on his first day in office.