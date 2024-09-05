Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788551https://zeenews.india.com/world/vladimir-putin-china-india-russia-ukraine-war-talks-de-dollarisation-eastern-economic-forum-kursk-donbas-2788551.html
NewsWorld
VLADIMIR PUTIN

Putin Calls On China, India, And Brazil To Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks, Claims US Actions 'Forced' To Ditch Dollar

At the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that China, India, and Brazil might play a role in mediating talks between Russia and Ukraine. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Putin Calls On China, India, And Brazil To Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks, Claims US Actions 'Forced' To Ditch Dollar

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that China, India, and Brazil could step in to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday. Putin also fired back at the US, saying that Russia isn't trying to ditch the dollar, but has been forced to explore other options since being shut out of US dollar settlements. He blasted the US for its "unprofessional and stupid" moves, which he claims are speeding up the shift towards national currencies in countries like those in the BRICS group. Putin also declared that Ukraine's attempted incursion into Kursk has failed to halt Russia's advance in Donbas.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap