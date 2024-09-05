Putin Calls On China, India, And Brazil To Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks, Claims US Actions 'Forced' To Ditch Dollar

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that China, India, and Brazil could step in to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday. Putin also fired back at the US, saying that Russia isn't trying to ditch the dollar, but has been forced to explore other options since being shut out of US dollar settlements. He blasted the US for its "unprofessional and stupid" moves, which he claims are speeding up the shift towards national currencies in countries like those in the BRICS group. Putin also declared that Ukraine's attempted incursion into Kursk has failed to halt Russia's advance in Donbas.

This is a developing story.