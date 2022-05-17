हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin warns against expansion of NATO into Finland, Sweden, says 'Russia will respond'

Both Finland and Sweden have announced decisions to apply for NATO membership.

Vladimir Putin warns against expansion of NATO into Finland, Sweden, says &#039;Russia will respond&#039;

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow would respond if the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) would deploy military infrastructure on the territories of Finland or Sweden.

"The expansion of military infrastructure into these territories would certainly trigger our response, which would depend on the kind of threats this would pose for us," the Kremlin cited the President as saying on Monday at a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation in Moscow.

Putin added that the issue of NATO enlargement is largely artificial and is being used by the United States as a foreign policy tool, Xinhua news agency reported. "NATO is being used as a foreign policy instrument by one country, and this is being done quite persistently, skillfully and very aggressively," he said, further pointing out that the situation has a deteriorating effect on international security.

Both Finland and Sweden have announced decisions to apply for NATO membership. On Sunday, Finland`s President Sauli Niinisto and the government`s foreign policy committee took the official decision to start the process of the country`s application to become a NATO member.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced on Monday the official decision to start the process of the country`s application to become a NATO member.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vladimir PutinRussiaNATOFinlandSwedenRussia-Ukraine war
Next
Story

Taliban dissolve Afghanistan's Human Rights Commission, deem it 'unnecessary'

Must Watch

PT14M40S

DNA: Why does PM Modi's Nepal visit worries China?