Walmart Bakery Oven Death: Who Was Gursimran Kaur? Indian Teen Found Dead At Canadian Store

Walmart Bakery Oven Death: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, Gursimran Kaur, a 19-year-old from India, was found dead inside a walk-in oven at a Walmart bakery in Halifax, Canada. Her body was discovered on October 19 by her mother, who found her daughter in the bakery section while the store was still open.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the incident, with details on the exact cause and circumstances of her death yet to be confirmed, according to reports.

Who Was Gursimran Kaur?

Gursimran Kaur moved to Canada from the UK with her mother around three years ago, filled with hopes for a promising future. Tragically, her mother discovered her in the bakery department at Walmart while the store was open.

According to reports, both the daughter and her mother had been employed at the Mumford Road Walmart for the past two years and were well-known within Halifax's Sikh community.

Originally from India, the family still has close ties there, with Gursimran’s father and brother residing in India. The Maritime Sikh Society is now working to help bring her father and brother to Canada.

Support for Gursimran’s Family: GoFundMe Campaign

In the aftermath of this tragedy, the Maritime Sikh Society has set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses and to assist in reuniting her family in Canada for her final ceremonies. This campaign met its initial $50,000 goal within just 10 hours and has since raised over $188,000 (roughly around Rs 1,58,93,220), thanks to the support of the community.

Walmart’s Response and Employee Support

In response to the incident, Walmart has closed the bakery temporarily and is offering 24/7 virtual counseling services and grief support to affected staff members.

Adding further, the company has ensured employees will be compensated during the store’s closure and, if needed, will provide alternative work arrangements should the shutdown extend further.

This tragic event has shaken the local community and raised many questions. As authorities continue to investigate, the community stands together in support of Kaur’s family during this difficult time.