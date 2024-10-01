Wanted In India, Zakir Naik Gets Fool-Proof Security, Red Carpet Welcome In Pakistan - Watch Video

Pakistan is known for giving shelter to terrorists and now, it's hosting radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik who is wanted in India for alleged money laundering charges. What is interesting is that Naik was accorded high-level security along with multiple escort vehicles. The video of his arrival and caravan in Pakistan has gone viral on social media.

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted on alleged money laundering charges, arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning at the invitation of the Pakistani government, under tight security, for a series of lectures in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. According to the Express Tribune, he is scheduled for public engagements across the country. Naik is accompanied by his son, Fariq Naik, an Islamic scholar, who will join him on the lecture tour.

Upon his arrival at the New Islamabad Airport, Zakir Naik was welcomed by senior leaders from the Pakistani government, including Rana Mashhood, Chairman of the Pakistan Prime Minister's Youth Program, and Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. His month-long tour will feature meetings with high-ranking government officials and participation in various public events across the country.

Radical Preacher and Wanted Terrorist Zakir Naik has been given Highest Security Cover by Pakistan during his state visit. All precaution taken fearing 'UNKNOWN MEN'. pic.twitter.com/LKtujKTX13 — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) October 1, 2024

In a post on X, Zakir Naik's team announced," On the invitation of the Government of Pakistan Dr Zakir Naik & Shaikh Fariq Naik's Pakistan Tour 2024 Public Talks: Karachi - 5th & 6th Oct Lahore - 12th & 13th Oct Islamabad - 19th & 20th Oct." Earlier on August 20, while on a visit to India, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that if sufficient evidence is presented in the case related to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik then the country will 'not condone terrorism'.

Zakir Naik is known for his inflammatory speeches and is currently wanted by India's National Investigation Agency in connection with a 2016 money laundering case. He is also accused of inciting violence through hate speech. Naik operates a channel called PeaceTV, which has been banned in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka due to its controversial content. Additionally, he has been denied entry into Canada and the United Kingdom for similar reasons.