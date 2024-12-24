Wanted Smuggler Sunil Yadav Shot Dead In US; Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Claims Responsibility

Sunil Yadav, a notorious drugs smuggler with deep ties to criminal operations in India, was shot dead in a shootout in Stockton, California. Yadav, who was wanted in multiple criminal cases across Rajasthan, gained notoriety for his involvement in smuggling narcotics into India, primarily through the Pakistan route.

He had previously been linked to a significant drug seizure worth ₹300 crore.

Reports suggest that Yadav had been on the run for years, evading authorities after escaping India. It is believed he fled the country using a fake passport under the name of "Rahul" and relocated to the United States about two years ago. Before his escape,

Yadav had been involved in several high-profile criminal cases, including the murder of a jeweler named Pankaj Soni in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district. Though arrested in connection with this murder, Yadav was granted bail and managed to escape justice by fleeing abroad.

Incident Details

Sunil Yadav's life came to an end when he was gunned down in a shootout in Stockton, California. Authorities in California and India are jointly investigating the circumstances surrounding his death to determine how it occurred after he had evaded capture for several years.

The killing took place years after Yadav’s flight from India, and questions are being raised regarding the motive behind the attack.

Gangster Rohit Godara Claims Responsibility

Rohit Godara, a close aide of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has openly claimed responsibility for Yadav's killing. In a statement, Godara revealed that the murder was a form of retaliation, aimed at avenging the death of their associate, Ankit Bhadu.

According to Godara, Yadav had previously collaborated with the Punjab police to orchestrate Bhadu's encounter killing, which led to a falling out between them. The claim also suggests that Yadav had been involved in betraying his former associates by providing information to the authorities while in the US.

Yadav originally hailed from Abohar, located in Punjab's Fazilka district. He was once considered close to Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, including Rohit Godara. However, their relationship turned sour after the death of Ankit Bhadu.

The gang's animosity towards Yadav grew after it was believed that Yadav had played a role in Bhadu’s killing, leading to a deadly retaliation.

Yadav’s Involvement in Criminal Activities

Before fleeing to the US, Sunil Yadav had established himself as a key figure in the drug trafficking network between India and Pakistan. His involvement in the smuggling of narcotics earned him the attention of law enforcement in both countries.

However, despite multiple arrest attempts, he managed to escape capture for years by moving between Dubai, India, and eventually the United States.