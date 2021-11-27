Was Ravana the first man to fly? Sri Lanka to resume study on Pushpak Vimana, wants India to join

New Delhi: In 2019, the Sri Lankan government had sanctioned 50 lakh rupees to conduct research into the claims of King Ravana being a skilled aviator who had Pushpak Vimana to take him places.

Many people in the country, including historians, believe that Ravana was not just a mythological figure but was a real person who ruled Lanka.

The research was, however, put on hold due to the threat of COVID-19 pandemic. Now, that things are gradually going back to normal, the government has decided to move ahead with the study, which is expected to resume in early 2022.

Shashi Danatunge, former vice-chairman of the Sri Lankan Civil Aviation Authority has said that the Rajapaksas-led Sri Lankan government has shown keen interest in the research. He said the study will resume early next year.

Sri Lanka also wants India to be a part of the study given the story of Ramayana, which entails Ravana and his Viman, is interlinked with both countries.

Danatugne said that he believes Ravana had aircraft and airport and that he travelled to India. He added that Sri Lankans and Indians had access to superior technologies like aviation.

The research was first approved after a conference of civil aviation experts, historians, archaeologists, scientists and geologists held in Colombo two years ago. The participants agreed that Ravana was indeed the first person to travel via air. They said he travelled to India and back.

Live TV