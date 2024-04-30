Advertisement
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Watch: 'Got Independence Same Day, India Dreams Of Becoming Superpower, We Are Begging', Says Pakistan Minister

Pakistan's right-wing Islamic leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan was begging the International Monetary Fund to avoid bankruptcy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: 'Got Independence Same Day, India Dreams Of Becoming Superpower, We Are Begging', Says Pakistan Minister

Pakistan has been staring at an uncertain political and economic future. The situation is such that even some of its leaders have realised that its anti-India policies are not helping the country grow. The country went to the polls in February this year and even during the campaign, leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan gave statements comparing Pakistan with India to drive home their political point. Earlier, these leaders used to issue threats to India to win polls and now, they want to take inspiration from India's growth story.

In a recent case, Pakistan's right-wing Islamic leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman delivered a blistering speech in the country's Parliament/National Assembly where he talked about democracy, the unfair treatment meted out to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the economic condition of the Islamic country. 

Rehman, the chief of his faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), alleged that the establishment rigged the political system and the recent elections. He said that if the PTI is the largest group in the assembly, then it should be given power. 

Drawing parallels with India, Rehman said that both the country got independence on the same day but both are looking in opposite directions. "Just compare India and ourselves... Both countries gained independence on the same day - 15 August 1947. But today, they (India) are dreaming of becoming a superpower and we are begging to avoid bankruptcy," he said.

He also said that Pakistan was begging the International Monetary Fund to avoid bankruptcy.

Initially, the JUI-F led by Rehman stood as the primary adversary to the PTI and spearheaded the campaign for the removal of Imran Khan. Following his ouster, the JUI-F joined the coalition government. However, it later severed ties with the PML-N and PPP, alleging that the elections had been rigged to prevent his party from attaining power.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
DNA Video
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Can You Get HIV From a Tattoo?
DNA Video
DNA: Today's Viral Speech from Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: What did Amit Shah say on his FAKE video?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are people of Amethi cursing Rahul?
DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu