Watch: 'Got Independence Same Day, India Dreams Of Becoming Superpower, We Are Begging', Says Pakistan Minister

Pakistan has been staring at an uncertain political and economic future. The situation is such that even some of its leaders have realised that its anti-India policies are not helping the country grow. The country went to the polls in February this year and even during the campaign, leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan gave statements comparing Pakistan with India to drive home their political point. Earlier, these leaders used to issue threats to India to win polls and now, they want to take inspiration from India's growth story.

In a recent case, Pakistan's right-wing Islamic leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman delivered a blistering speech in the country's Parliament/National Assembly where he talked about democracy, the unfair treatment meted out to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the economic condition of the Islamic country.

While India is inching closer to become a Global Superpower, Pakista is begging before the world to save it from devastation.



Rehman, the chief of his faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), alleged that the establishment rigged the political system and the recent elections. He said that if the PTI is the largest group in the assembly, then it should be given power.

Drawing parallels with India, Rehman said that both the country got independence on the same day but both are looking in opposite directions. "Just compare India and ourselves... Both countries gained independence on the same day - 15 August 1947. But today, they (India) are dreaming of becoming a superpower and we are begging to avoid bankruptcy," he said.

He also said that Pakistan was begging the International Monetary Fund to avoid bankruptcy.

Initially, the JUI-F led by Rehman stood as the primary adversary to the PTI and spearheaded the campaign for the removal of Imran Khan. Following his ouster, the JUI-F joined the coalition government. However, it later severed ties with the PML-N and PPP, alleging that the elections had been rigged to prevent his party from attaining power.