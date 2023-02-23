WATCH: 'Hamen Bus Modi Ji Chahiye; Na Sharif, Na Imran,' Pakistani Man's Desperate Plea For Help Goes Viral

ISLAMABAD: A video of a Pakistan national heaping praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ridiculing the Shehbaz Sharif government in his country over its utter failure to rein in skyrocketing inflation has become an instant hit on social media. The viral video, which is being shared and re-tweeted widely, is generating a huge response from both Pakistani and Indian users on Twitter at the moment.

The video, originally posted by Pakistani Youtuber Sana Amjad, shows a fellow Pakistani national’s desperate cry for help and his frustration against the Shehbaz Sharif government over the prevailing state of affairs in the country. In the video, the man can be heard expressing his desire that they could also buy goods at reasonable prices had Prime Minister Narendra Modi been ruling Pakistan.

Sana Amjad can be seen asking a local why the slogan “Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao" (Run for your life away from Pakistan, even if it means taking shelter in India) is being raised on the streets. To which, he responds by saying he wishes he wasn`t born in Pakistan.

The man then wishes that if the Partition hadn`t happened in 1947, then he and his fellow countrymen could have been in position to purchase essential items at reasonable prices and feed their children every night.

"I wish Pakistan wasn`t separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken for PKR 150/kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre," he said in the viral video. "It is unfortunate that we got an Islamist nation but we could not establish Islam here," he added.

Watch The Pakistani Man's Rant About The Pain Of Living In Pakistan Here

"Hamen Modi Mil Jaye bus, Na hamen Nawaz Sharif Chahiye, Na Imran, Na Benazir chahiye, General Musharraf bhi nahi chahiye"



Ek Pakistani ki Khwahish pic.twitter.com/Wbogbet2KF — Meenakshi Joshi ( मीनाक्षी जोशी ) (@IMinakshiJoshi) February 23, 2023

Wishing for "no one but Narendra Modi", he can be seen shouting in the viral video. "Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn`t need Nawaz sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi, as only he can deal with all mischievous elements in the country. India is currently the fifth-biggest economy in the world while we are nowhere," he tells the YouTuber.

"I am ready to live under Modi`s rule. Modi is a great man, he is not a bad human being. Indians are getting tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. When you cannot feed your children at night, you start ruing the country you were born in," he added.

"I pray to Almighty to give us Modi and have him rule our country," he says with tears in his eyes. The local Pakistani national further says that his countrymen need to stop comparing themselves with India "because there is actually no comparison" between the two countries.

Moreover, he also slammed the Pakistani media for feeding hatred against India to the Pakistani people saying that had the Pakistani media told the people of Pakistan that India is not an enemy but a friend, the prices of vegetables, chicken, and other essential commodities would have fallen instantly.