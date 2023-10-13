Watch: In Leaked Interrogation Footage, Captured Hamas Terrorist Reveals Horrifying Details Of Israel Attack

An alleged leaked footage claiming to be of a Hamas fighter is going viral online where the militant can be seen revealing horrifying details of the Saturday terror attack on Israel. The militant was captured alive by the Israeli Defence Forces and was subsequently interrogated. The interrogation video has now gone viral. In the video, the Hamas militant revealed that during the attack, they killed everyone who came to their sight including children, babies, women and the elderly.

The militant also revealed that the Hamas terrorists raped even teenage girls and beheaded babies and places their heads on the ground. He also claimed to have taught that kidnapping, rape and murder are forbidden in the religion. The video, if true, reveals the brutality carried out by the Hamas terrorists. The 21-year-old militant claimed to be from Rafah, a Palestinian city in the southern Gaza Strip. He said that his name is Muhammed Nahed Ahmad El-Arsha.

#BREAKING: In leaked interrogation footage, captured Hamas fighter admits that terrorists from Gaza raped, tortured, and decapitated Israeli civilians, including children. pic.twitter.com/OwiiR9lft2 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 13, 2023

The Israel-Hamas war has entered the seventh day with over 1,300 Israelis losing their lives and over 3,200 are said to be injured. The Hamas has so far fired over 6,000 rockets at Israel while the IDF has struck around 2,700 targets of Hamas. Over 1,500 Palestinians including Hamas militants have been killed and 6,612 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

On the other hand, Israel is all set to launch its ground offensive in Gaza and has asked civilians in Gaza to move soutwards. "The IDF is calling for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southward for their own safety and protection. Hamas is telling Gaza residents to ignore our safety instructions," said the IDF.