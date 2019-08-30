close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid

Watch: Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid gets electric shock while speaking against PM Modi

In a bizzare incident, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid suffered an electric shock while he spoke against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue on Friday.

Watch: Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid gets electric shock while speaking against PM Modi

New Delhi: In a bizzare incident, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid suffered an electric shock while he spoke against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue on Friday.

In the video, that has gone viral on social media, Rashid, soon after he got the shock, can be heard saying, "Current lag gaya. Khair koi baat nahi. Mera Khayal hai current aa gaya." He then begins to address the gathering again.

Watch the video here:

According to Imran, the PM Modi-led government made a "blunder" by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which ended its special status. He alleged that India was now eyeing Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) but his forces were keeping a close watch on the Line of Control (LoC). 

Tags:
Pakistan minister Sheikh RashidSheikh RashidKashmir issue
Next
Story

IAF pilots fly Mikoyan MiG-35 fighter at Russia's MAKS 2019, check out Sukhoi Su-57E

Must Watch

PT51S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour