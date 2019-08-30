Watch: Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid gets electric shock while speaking against PM Modi

New Delhi: In a bizzare incident, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid suffered an electric shock while he spoke against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue on Friday.

In the video, that has gone viral on social media, Rashid, soon after he got the shock, can be heard saying, "Current lag gaya. Khair koi baat nahi. Mera Khayal hai current aa gaya." He then begins to address the gathering again.

Watch the video here:

According to Imran, the PM Modi-led government made a "blunder" by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which ended its special status. He alleged that India was now eyeing Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) but his forces were keeping a close watch on the Line of Control (LoC).