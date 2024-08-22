During an official visit to Pakistan, German Federal Minister of Cooperation, Svenja Schulze, reportedly encountered an unexpected situation at the Prime Minister's meeting venue, leading to a wave of online criticism and questions about Pakistan's hospitality towards foreign dignitaries. Several social media users claimed that Schulze was subjected to unexpected security check during her visit.

As Schulze arrived to meet Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Ministers for Economic Affairs and Commerce, she was reportedly stopped by a security official at the entrance. The official allegedly asked Schulze to hand over her bag before entering the building. Schulze, however, refused to comply, politely thanked the official, and began walking back towards her car.

The situation took an unusual turn when it was noted that neither Prime Minister Sharif nor any of his ministers were present at the gate to receive the German Minister. This absence added to the growing tension as Schulze returned to her vehicle. Realizing the potential diplomatic faux pas, the security team quickly reconsidered their stance and allowed Schulze to enter the building with her bag. While the video is being shared online with the mentioned claim and the same has not been verified by the Zee News independently.

The incident quickly gained attention online, with netizens expressing their shock and dismay over the treatment of a visiting foreign dignitary. Many criticized the lack of courtesy extended to Schulze, with some pointing out that had she decided to leave, it could have impacted Pakistan's ongoing economic discussions.

One user mocked the situation, saying, "Had Schulze returned, Pakistan's begging bowl would have been left empty." Another commented on the power dynamics, stating, "They tried to make a show of force & authority—She showed them that they are irrelevant to her. If they wouldn't play by her rules, they wouldn't play at all. So they yielded—Their power move backfired & they got humiliated."

The incident has cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between Germany and Pakistan, raising questions about the handling of foreign dignitaries by Pakistani authorities.