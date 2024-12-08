Advertisement
Watch: Rebels Escort Syrian Prime Minister Out Of Office As Assad Regime Falls

Opposition fighters in Syria made a powerful statement on Sunday as they escorted Prime Minister Mohammad Jalali out of his office and to the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Rebels Escort Syrian Prime Minister Out Of Office As Assad Regime Falls Image: X

DAMASCUS, Syria – Opposition fighters in Syria made a powerful statement on Sunday as they escorted Prime Minister Mohammad Jalali out of his office and to the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus. The move symbolized the transfer of power and the definitive end of over 50 years of Assad family rule.

The dramatic scene unfolded after armed opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing the capital city of Damascus and storming the presidential palace. This marked the culmination of years of conflict and resistance against the Assad regime, which had maintained a firm grip on the nation since the 1970s.

 

Reports suggest that Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad fled the country amid the chaos, with unconfirmed sources pointing to Iran or Russia as potential destinations. His departure signals a significant shift in the region's political landscape and a long-awaited victory for opposition forces.

Across Syria, celebrations erupted as citizens took to the streets to mark the fall of the regime. In Damascus and other cities, jubilant crowds waved flags and chanted slogans of freedom, marking what many hope is the beginning of a new chapter for the war-torn nation.

