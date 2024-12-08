Watch: Rebels Escort Syrian Prime Minister Out Of Office As Assad Regime Falls

DAMASCUS, Syria – Opposition fighters in Syria made a powerful statement on Sunday as they escorted Prime Minister Mohammad Jalali out of his office and to the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus. The move symbolized the transfer of power and the definitive end of over 50 years of Assad family rule.

The dramatic scene unfolded after armed opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing the capital city of Damascus and storming the presidential palace. This marked the culmination of years of conflict and resistance against the Assad regime, which had maintained a firm grip on the nation since the 1970s.

Extraordinary - opposition fighters from #Daraa are escorting #Syria’s Prime Minister out of his office & to the Four Seasons Hotel, in a move intended to symbolize the transfer of power & removal of #Assad regime rule. pic.twitter.com/am0tT6cbl1 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) December 8, 2024

Reports suggest that Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad fled the country amid the chaos, with unconfirmed sources pointing to Iran or Russia as potential destinations. His departure signals a significant shift in the region's political landscape and a long-awaited victory for opposition forces.

Across Syria, celebrations erupted as citizens took to the streets to mark the fall of the regime. In Damascus and other cities, jubilant crowds waved flags and chanted slogans of freedom, marking what many hope is the beginning of a new chapter for the war-torn nation.