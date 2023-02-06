topStoriesenglish2570053
WATCH: South Korean Blogger's Funny Reaction After Eating Popular Bitter-Sweet India-Made Candy

Who can forget the love for candies during our childhood? Candies of various flavours and types – orange, sweet, sour-and-sweet, jelly, chocolate - are extremely popular among kids across the globe and nothing can beat them when it comes to taste. A South Korean blogger, Park Hyo-Jeong, recently posted a review of the extremely popular sweet-and-sour India-made candy Pulse and posted a video on her Instagram handle which goes by name - Mhyochi.  

Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023

In her video, the blogger recorded herself after eating the popular tangy Indian candy. Park Hyo-Jeong  posted the video on Instagram with the caption: "Indian candy makes me cry."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hyojeong Park (@mhyochi.png)

 

In her video, she initially looks pretty excited when she first takes the candy and opens its wrapper. But a few seconds later, the South Korean blogger said the candy made her cry.

She, however, recommended the tangy candy, which is extremely popular in India. The video has since become a rage on the internet and garnered about 1 million views on Instagram, evoking a hilarious response from users.

The blogger had recently visited India and had to face harassment while walking on the streets of Mumbai while she was live-streaming around the Khar area. 

