WATCH: South Korean Blogger's Funny Reaction After Eating Popular Bitter-Sweet India-Made Candy

NEW DELHI: Who can forget the love for candies during our childhood? Candies of various flavours and types – orange, sweet, sour-and-sweet, jelly, chocolate - are extremely popular among kids across the globe and nothing can beat them when it comes to taste. A South Korean blogger, Park Hyo-Jeong, recently posted a review of the extremely popular sweet-and-sour India-made candy Pulse and posted a video on her Instagram handle which goes by name - Mhyochi.

In her video, the blogger recorded herself after eating the popular tangy Indian candy. Park Hyo-Jeong posted the video on Instagram with the caption: "Indian candy makes me cry."

In her video, she initially looks pretty excited when she first takes the candy and opens its wrapper. But a few seconds later, the South Korean blogger said the candy made her cry.

She, however, recommended the tangy candy, which is extremely popular in India. The video has since become a rage on the internet and garnered about 1 million views on Instagram, evoking a hilarious response from users.

The blogger had recently visited India and had to face harassment while walking on the streets of Mumbai while she was live-streaming around the Khar area.