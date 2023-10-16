Watch: Terrifying Videos Capture Chaos As Gunman Opens Fire At Texas Fair, Sending People Running In Panic

Numerous social media posts have emerged capturing the harrowing moments as a shooter unleashed gunfire at the State Fair of Texas this past Saturday. The incident unfolded in close proximity to the food court, occurring shortly before 8 p.m. and causing a wave of fear and chaos among the fair attendees.

Law enforcement confirmed that the shooter fired shots and swiftly fled the area, eventually being apprehended a short distance away. The victims included two adult males and one adult female, all sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and currently in stable condition.

Videos circulating on social media depict the frenzied and disordered scenes following the shooting.

The shooting at the Texas State Fair of Texas tonight reminds us that gun violence is way too prevalent in our society. Allowing a license to carry individual to carry a gun into a crowded event, like the State Fair, is not a good policy and does not make the event safer. pic.twitter.com/z9B3gqu6LA — CollinCountyDemocrats (@CollinDems) October 15, 2023

One eye-witness told CBS News that they heard screaming and then ran to safety. She claimed that the workers at the fair did not tell what had happened and just told the fair has been closed. "There were many police that were heavily armed at the exits and police throughout being very stern, ushering everyone to go home," the eye-witness said.

The State Fair of Texas issued an official statement yesterday saying its team is deeply saddened by the incident last night on the fairgrounds.

def not what u wanna see at the top of the ferris wheel at the texas state fair pic.twitter.com/zx8V7p1frh — awbs (@cans0fsoup) October 15, 2023

"Safety is the number one priority of the State Fair of Texas. We are committed to upholding the level of security required to ensure the State Fair of Texas event is a safe and family-friendly environment for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees...We ask that everyone remain “Fair Aware.” If you see something that doesn’t look right on the fairgrounds, please say something to a uniformed police officer or State Fair Safety Team member," it said.