DONALD TRUMP

Watch: Video Of Donald Trump's Shooter Just Before The Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump Assasination: People present during the rally spotted the shooter just before he opened fire and was taken down. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 10:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Video Of Donald Trump's Shooter Just Before The Assassination Attempt

Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt after being hit by a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear. Trump survived the assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. While secret services officials surrounded him soon after the gunshots and escorted him to safety, the shooter was eliminated quickly by the security officials. However, shocking details have emerged with people claiming a serious security lapse.

People present during the rally spotted the shooter just before he opened fire and was taken down. The video footages show that the shooter managed to come astonishingly close to the stage and took aim from just 140 meters away. He was hiding on a nearby roof by lying on the surface.

Officials reported that the shooter was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team. This heavily armed tactical team, which accompanies the president and major party nominees, is tasked with confronting active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the principal individual under protection. Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene, according to a third source familiar with the matter, who spoke anonymously due to the ongoing investigation.

An AP analysis of over a dozen videos and photos from the Trump rally, along with satellite imagery of the site, indicates the shooter got alarmingly close to the stage where the former president was speaking. A video posted to social media and geolocated by the AP shows the body of a person wearing grey camouflage lying motionless on the roof of a building at AGR International Inc., a manufacturing plant just north of the Butler Farm Show grounds where Trump’s rally was held.

The roof where the person lay was less than 150 meters (164 yards) from where Trump was speaking. At this distance, a skilled marksman could reasonably hit a human-sized target. For reference, 150 meters is the distance at which U.S. Army recruits must hit a scaled human-sized silhouette to qualify with the M-16 rifle. The AR-15, like the one used by the shooter at the Trump rally, is the semi-automatic civilian version of the military M16. (With AP inputs)

