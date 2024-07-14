Months before the 2024 US presidential elections, a gunfire incident disrupted the rampant rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents and taken away in a motorcade. In the videos that went viral on social media, Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear. Trump was taken away in a motorcade.

Who Is Thomas Mathews Crooks?

Federal investigators have tentatively identified the man as Thomas Mathews Crooks. 20-year-old shot at Trump today in Pennsylvania. He is from Pennsylvania, according to U.S. law enforcement officials.

Where Did The Shooter Shoot From?

Stationed on a building top, the man opened fire on Trump. The location was about 148 yards from where Trump was speaking.

Trump Shares First Account

Former US President Donald Trump, in his first account of being shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania, has said that the bullet fired at him "pierced" the upper part of his right ear. Trump said that he immediately knew something was wrong.

He also thanked the US Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Pennsylvania's Butler. He also offered condolences to the family of a person who was killed at the rally and the person who was injured.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA," he added.

