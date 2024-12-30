'We All Owe Him Debt Of Gratitude': Trump Pays Tribute To Former US President Jimmy Carter

US President-elect Donald Trump has paid tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100, in Georgia, calling him "good man, very consequential" and said that "we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

Trump issued two statements on his social media platform Truth Social following the death of Carter. In his first statement, Trump noted that Jimmy as President came at a pivotal time for US and made every effort to improve the lives of Americans.

In his first statement shared on Truth Social, US President-elect stated, "I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History."

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude. Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers," he added.

In another statement, Trump stated that even though he disagreed with Jimmy Carter philosophically and politically. However, he has realised that Carter truly loved and respected US. Praising Carter's legacy, Trump said that former US President worked hard to make America a great place. He and his wife, Melania Trump, offered condolences to Carter's family.

"President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age. While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family," Donald Trump posted on X.

Former US President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday (local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, The Washington Post reported, citing his son James E Carter III.

Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause. According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, Carter decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care.

In recent years, he had been treated for an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer, with tumors that spread to his liver and brain. Carter was last photographed outside his home with family and friends on October 1, as he watched a flyover held to mark his 100th birthday, The Washington Post reported.

Throughout his lifetime, Jimmy Carter wore many hats. He was a small-town peanut farmer, a US Navy veteran, and the governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975. He became the first president from the Deep South since 1837 and the only Democrat elected president between Lyndon B Johnson and Bill Clinton's terms in the White House.

As the 39th President of the US, Carter is remembered for achieving the signing of the Camp David Accords, which led to the first significant Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the Six-Day War of 1967 and a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt that has endured.

In recognition of his efforts, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development," according to the Nobel Prize statement.

Carter also played a role in pushing through the Panama Canal treaties, which placed the critical waterway under Panamanian control, improving US ties with Latin American neighbours.