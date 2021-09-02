हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

'We are safe', Taliban are spreading rumors about Panjshir!

National Resistance Front of Afghanistan claimed the Taliban are lying about wresting control over Panjshir.

&#039;We are safe&#039;, Taliban are spreading rumors about Panjshir!

Panjshir: The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan has accused the Taliban of using propaganda machinery to spread canards of wresting control over Panjshir.

The group’s spokesperson Fahim Dashty in a statement issued on Wednesday said that the enemy has spread rumors that they had entered parts of Panjshir.

“These are psychological operations and propaganda. We assure everyone of full control over all the passes and entrances of Panjshir,” said Fahim Dashty.

He further stated that the enemy made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj, but failed every time.

He also claimed that bodies of more than forty Taliban casualties were left on the battlefield, which were handed over to them through mediation by elders of Gulbahar in accordance with human rights and the conventions of war.

“The enemy has been repelled and no clashes have been reported on that front since this morning,” he claimed.

He added that the reports from hospitals in Kabul “tell of mounting number of Taliban wounded who were left untreated” as hospital staff had not returned to work since the Taliban’s takeover of the capital Kabul.

Read more about Taliban here: Taliban's History

AfghanistanAfghanistan crisisTalibanNational Resistance Front of AfghanistanPanjshir
