Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793617https://zeenews.india.com/world/we-found-something-sunita-williams-butch-wilmore-revealed-why-starliner-returned-without-them-2793617.html
NewsWorld
SUNITA WILLIAMS

'We Found Something'...- Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Revealed Why Starliner Returned Without Them

The Boeing Starliner faced issues that ultimately forced NASA to send the spacecraft back to Earth without Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'We Found Something'...- Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Revealed Why Starliner Returned Without Them

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore recently shed light on why Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returned to Earth without them. Initially scheduled for a short eight-day mission, the astronauts had to adapt to a much longer stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after Starliner experienced technical difficulties.

Starliner’s Technical Issues Force Empty Return

The Boeing Starliner faced issues that ultimately forced NASA to send the spacecraft back to Earth without its intended crew. Although the spacecraft experienced helium leaks and propulsion concerns, it landed successfully. Wilmore explained, "We could have gotten to the point where we could have returned on Starliner, but we simply ran out of time." 

NASA made the decision to return the Starliner empty in early September, prioritizing the need to free up the docking port for other spacecraft. Williams expressed relief at the spacecraft's safe return, saying, "I was so happy it got home with no problems."

The availability of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as an alternative played a crucial role in the decision-making process. Wilmore highlighted this advantage: "There’s many cases in the past where there have not been other options." Both astronauts plan to return to Earth in 2025 aboard the Crew Dragon.

Wilmore said," Obviously, when you have issues like we’ve had, there’s some changes that need to be made. Boeing’s on board with that. We’re all on board with that.” Acknowledging the risks inherent in testing new spacecraft, Wilmore said, “When you do things with spacecraft that have never been done before, just like Starliner, you’re going to find some things. In this case, we found some things that we just could not get comfortable with."

 
Despite the unexpected length of their stay in space, Williams remains upbeat. "This is my happy place. I love being up here in space. It’s just fun," she shared. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court
DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslim QR Code Win Over the Waqf Amendment Bill?
DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal