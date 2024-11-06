'We Made History': Donald Trump Declares Victory, Promises A 'Golden Age' For America

In a historic turn of events, Donald Trump declared victory in the presidential election on Wednesday, celebrating what he described as a triumphant comeback. “We made history,” Trump thundered at his West Palm Beach campaign headquarters, flanked by his family and running mate J.D. Vance. "This will truly be the golden age of America," he said to a cheering crowd. "This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

According to Fox News Decision Desk, Trump had officially won, though other networks held off on a formal declaration, reporting him on the verge of victory. Trump confidently claimed that he would secure at least 315 electoral votes, having won four crucial swing states and leading in three more. He also asserted that he was winning the popular vote, describing it as “a great feeling of love.”

With chants of “USA, USA” echoing through the venue, Trump addressed supporters, “I will fight for you, for your family, and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.”

In addition to the presidency, Trump announced that the Senate had flipped to Republican control, with media projecting the party would hold at least 51 seats in the 100-member Senate as final results came in. The House of Representatives was also expected to remain under Republican leadership.

Meanwhile, across the country in Washington, D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign celebration at Howard University concluded early, with her campaign announcing she had gone home and would address supporters later in the morning.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Trump told supporters. Looking toward his new term, he expressed a commitment to “help our country heal” and fix the nation’s most pressing issues. Trump highlighted immigration reform as a key focus, vowing to crack down on illegal migration and enforce border security.

"We’re going to have to seal up those borders," he said, adding, "We want people to come back again… but they have to come in legally.”

Trump also praised his running mate, J.D. Vance, for his partnership and steadfast support. “He’s turned out to be a good choice,” Trump remarked, “I knew the brain was a good one, about as good as it gets. And we love the family… We’re going to have a great four years.”

Vance echoed Trump’s enthusiasm, calling their win “the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.” Vance added, "We’re going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump's leadership."

As Trump celebrated his return, he promised a new era for the country: “We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country.”