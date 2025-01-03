New Orleans Attacker Shamsud Din Jabbar Had Remote IED Detonator In His Truck: Biden

New Orleans Terror Attack: US President Joe Biden revealed on Thursday that the New Orleans attacker had a remote detonator in his vehicle. The detonator was used to trigger Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) placed in ice coolers in the French Quarter before the attacker drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street.

The FBI has recovered the two IEDs, which were hidden in the coolers, according to CNN. "They've established that the attacker is the same person who planted the explosives in those ice coolers in two nearby locations in the French Quarter just a few hours before he rammed into the crowd with his vehicle. They assessed he had a remote detonator in his vehicle to set off those two ice chests," Biden said.

Biden told reporters in the White House's East Room that he plans to visit New Orleans. He also confirmed that 15 people, including the attacker, died in the attack on New Year's night.

New Orleans Attacker’s ISIS Connection

The FBI has confirmed that the attacker was an ISIS supporter. An ISIS flag was found in his vehicle, and the suspect admitted his allegiance in videos posted online.

President Joe Biden vowed to act against ISIS and similar groups. "We are going to relentlessly pursue ISIS and other terrorist organisations where they are, and they will find no safe harbour here," he said.

On the potential link between the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion, Biden said investigations are ongoing but no evidence of a connection has been found so far.

In Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel, killing one person and injuring seven. Both vehicles in the incidents were rented through the car rental platform 'Turo,' prompting authorities to investigate possible links, CNN reported.

