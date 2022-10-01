'We're announcing new sanctions..': US Prez Joe Biden's message to Putin after Ukraine annexation speech

Washington: US President Joe Biden delivered a hard-hitting message to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The US, in retaliation, imposed sanctions on Russia on more than 1,000 people and companies including the arms supply network.

In his address, President Biden said, “America & its allies aren't going to be intimidated by Putin &his reckless words &threats. Putin's actions are a sign he's struggling... He can't seize his neighbour's territory & get away with it. We'll continue to provide military equipment to Ukraine.”

Also Read: India abstains from UN vote condemning Russia’s annexation of Ukraine provinces

He further said, "America is fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory, so Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying... I have been in close touch with our allies. We're announcing new sanctions today as well."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia is incorporating four Ukrainian cities and areas was not unexpected following referendums this week that the West had denounced as shams. And the U.S. And Western allies had previewed what their reaction would be.

But the developments dramatically increased tensions to a point not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis 60 years ago during the Cold War.

Meanwhile, the U.S. And its European allies are rushing to complete an agreement on a measure they hope will do more to damage Russia's economy: a cap on Russia's maritime oil exports that would undermine the prices Putin can demand his country's oil globally.

(With IANS inputs)