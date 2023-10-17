Gaza City: Abu Obeideh, the spokesman of Hamas's military wing, Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, has issued a big warning in response to the looming threat of an Israeli ground invasion of the blockaded Gaza Strip. In a televised address, Abu Obeideh conveyed that the threat of an Israeli ground offensive did not deter them, stating, "It doesn't scare us, and we are ready for it." This comes as Israel prepares for a potential ground invasion more than a week into the ongoing conflict.

Abu Obeideh highlighted that the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades were currently holding 200 people captive since the massive onslaught on Israel's south on October 7. Additionally, about 50 individuals were being held by other "resistance factions and in other places."

Hostages & Israeli Strikes In Gaza

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari has disclosed that Israel had been able to confirm and notify the relatives of 199 people held captive in Gaza. Abu Obeideh emphasized that they would release the foreign prisoners when conditions were suitable. He also condemned Israeli air strikes, revealing that at least 22 hostages taken from Israel had been killed in these attacks on Gaza.

Escalation Beyond Borders

Amid these tensions, Israel initiated airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed these actions, targeting Hezbollah "terror" facilities on Lebanese territory. This raises concerns of a potential escalation involving the pro-Iran Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and Israel.

President Biden To Visit Israel

US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, as announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During his visit, Biden will emphasize the United States' commitment to Israel's security and coordinate efforts to address the crisis in the region. Blinken underscored the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and ensuring humanitarian aid flow to Gaza. “President Biden will again make clear, as he's done unequivocally since the Hamas slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” Blinken said. Biden will hear what Israel needs to defend his people as "we continue to work with Congress to meet those needs,” he said.

The President “will continue to coordinate closely with our Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas, including men, women, small children, Holocaust survivors, and American citizens,” Blinken added.

Israel Determined To Break Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's determination to neutralize Hamas's military and governmental capabilities. He affirmed this stance in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking to put an end to the conflict through diplomatic means.

“The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel was attacked by vile and cruel murderers, went to war determined and united, and will not stop until it destroys the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas,” the statement read. Earlier Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with leaders from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Syria, Iran and Egypt where he addressed the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Russian President told Netanyahu that Russia is ready to help end the conflict peacefully, by diplomatic means, according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

The escalating conflict has claimed a significant toll, with more than 1,400 people killed in Israel and over 2,750 casualties in Gaza since October 7, according to respective officials. The situation remains critical as the region teeters on the brink of further escalation and increased international involvement.