The United States will arm Ukraine with anti-personnel landmines, a policy shift in response to Warsaw's interpretation of recent Moscow's military tactics. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that this is because of "changes in Russian strategy." He made the announcement during a visit to Laos.

Tactical Turn Provokes U.S. Response

"They don't lead with their mechanized forces anymore," Austin said, pointing to Russia's reliance on infantry. "They lead with dismounted forces who are able to close and do things to kind of pave the way for mechanized forces."

The new tranche of U.S. military aid, valued at $275 million, will include what is called "non-persistent" landmines, which self-destruct or deactivate after their battery life ends, thus minimizing long-term risks to civilians. "Within two weeks, if they haven't been detonated, they become inert," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Controversy Over Landmine Policy:

Human rights groups have condemned the move to supply the landmines, which is worse since the President Joe Biden's administration earlier restricted their use. In 2022, the Biden administration emphasized a nearly complete ban on the U.S. deployment of landmines compared to Russia's landmine usage in Ukraine.

Ukraine also did not go out of the spotlight. According to a report by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, Kyiv is probing allegations it has conducted activities that break the treaty in 2022. Neither the U.S. nor Russia has signed the treaty, and both of these countries have been criticized for the use of mines in the past.

Geopolitical Stakes and the Coming Trump Presidency

The move also indicates an urgency within the Biden administration to enhance Ukraine's battlefield position before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. Trump has been vocal about his criticisms of US support for Ukraine, claiming he could negotiate a ceasefire "within hours," though he has provided no specifics on what that looks like.

Kyiv and European allies are spooked by the cuts in U.S. support, while both Ukraine and Russia redouble efforts to gain the edge. This week, Ukraine conducted its maiden launch of U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles on Russian territory. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken away any remaining minimal barriers on the deployment of nuclear weapons, bringing tension to a simmering boil.

Austin's words have historical weight since Laos continues to deal with unexploded ordnance from the Vietnam War. According to The Halo Trust, more than 20,000 people have been killed or injured by remnants of U.S. bombing campaigns in the region over the past half-century.

Benefits Package Details Apart from the Sappers, it consists of HIMARS rocket Ammunition, TOW Missile, and small arms in service to equip Ukraine for its continued defense against Russian Aggression.

As the war drags on and the political landscape shifts globally, the U.S.'s choice underscores the high stakes on Ukraine's frontlines and the Biden administration's determination to provide critical support before potentially a transformative transition takes place in Washington.