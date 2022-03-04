What happened between Russia and Ukraine: An overall picture of 8 days of war

New Delhi: The past nine days have been threatening, not just for Ukraine but the entire world. Russia launched a needless attack on its neighbour Ukraine, in a bid to invade its territory.

While the UN and other West powers have responded with stringent economic and trade sanctions on Russia that has crumbled its economy to a point, India, of which Russia is a diplomatic ally has sided with a neutral approach and abstained from voting for any side in the international forums.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches its day 9 and there is still uncertainty on the facts with fake news and propaganda mongering on the rise, here is what has happened between Russia and Ukraine so far:

What happened between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine are currently in a state of war as the former, in a bid to invade the latter, launched a military attack on February 24.

The issue goes back to 1991 when Ukraine, earlier a part of the Soviet Union, got independence and declared itself a democratic and sovereign nation.

Russia and Ukraine have been hostile to each other since Ukraine's independence.

The situation got out of control in 2021 when the current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the US for NATO membership for his country, a move that has been long retaliated against by Russia.

To prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, as it could strengthen its defence mechanism against Russia, Putin began to exert pressure by sending troops near Ukraine’s border labelling it to be for "training exercises.”

How Ukraine's NATO membership harms Russia

It is obvious that the Russian government doesn't see Ukraine's NATO membership as a good sign because it strengthens the nation's defence capabilities, which in turn hurts Russia’s influence in the West.

As per reports, President Putin has made clear that he sees the country’s desire to join the group as a threat to Russia’s borders as five NATO members already border Russia.

What all has happened so far in the Russia-Ukraine war

Over one million people in Ukraine were compelled to leave the country and seek refuge, announced the United Nations.

Several hard-hitting economic and trade sanctions have been issued against Russia by Western powers.

Ukraine has sued Russia in the International Court of Justice for genocide.

Two rounds of peace talk have already happened between Russia and Ukraine, however, no immediate ceasefire could be achieved.

UN had already called and voted on a motion against Russia in the Security Council, of which Russia is a permanent member and the General Assembly.

Ukrainian emergency services said that more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have died since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Russian forces on Wednesday seized the first major Ukrainian city of Kherson. The Russian ministry earlier announced that it had taken over two small towns of Berdyansk and Enerhodar.

The Russian Defence Ministry, on the other hand, said 498 Russian troops were killed till March 3.

As per United Nations, as of March 1, it had recorded 752 civilian casualties in Ukraine.

On Friday (March 4), Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest. Ukraine reported no change in radiation levels so far.

Russia had already taken control of the Chernobyl power plant.

India’s stance

India has so far abstained from voting against Russia in UN Security Council and General Assembly.

However, PM Modi has maintained dialogue both with Russia and Ukraine to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians from the war-conflicted region and asserted that human rights must not be violated.

India has also provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid the crisis.

