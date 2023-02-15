topStoriesenglish2573436
What is Turkey Earthquake Tax and Does India Also Collect It? Know All Here

Earthquake tax was introduced in the aftermath of the earthquake in Izmit in 1999. Initially introduced as a temporary tax, it became a permanent tax, scroll down to know all about it.

  • The death toll across Turkey and Syria following the earthquake crossed 35K
  • It is the deadliest earthquake in last 100 years
  • Turkey's government has been collecting tax since 1999

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Three huge earthquakes that occurred in Turkey and Syria severely damaged infrastructure. The death toll across Turkey and Syria following the earthquake crossed 35,000. A total of 80,278 people left injured. In Syria, the total number of confirmed deaths stands at 5,279, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defence group. A large number of buildings are also landlocked. Meanwhile, the discussion of earthquake tax is in full swing in Turkey. 

What is Tukey Earthquake Tax?

In the year 1999, there was a huge devastation after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the western region of Turkey, in which more than 17000 people were killed. To compensate for this devastation, the government imposed an earthquake tax on the public. This is also called Compulsory Levy in the local language. In common parlance it is called Earthquake Tax and officially it is called as Special Communication Tax.

Turkey Earthquake Tax: Total Amount Collected

Turkey's government has been collecting tax since 1999. By 2003, the government had raised an amount of 7.3 Arabic lira i.e. 1.6 billion dollars. At the same time, it is being said that till now 88 billion lira i.e. 4.6 billion dollars has been recovered under this tax. Lira is the currency of Turkey. According to a BBC report, the earthquake tax imposed by Turkey was to be spent on disaster prevention and development of those areas and to be spent on repairing the buildings and making earthquake-resistant houses, but according to the allegation of the opposition, the tax was not used for this work. Earthquake tax is deposited in the revenue of the government.

Is There an Earthquake Tax in India?

Most nations that experience more frequent earthquakes impose an earthquake fee. No state in India collects an earthquake tax.

