G20 SUMMIT BRAZIL

What Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Said After Meeting PM Modi For The 5th Time

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'great pleasure.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
What Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Said After Meeting PM Modi For The 5th Time Picture source: 'X'

G20 Summit Brazil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on late Monday. This marks the fifth meeting between the two leaders in the past two years. Their last interaction took place in June in Puglia, Italy, during the G7 Summit. 

India and Italy have announced a detailed five-year plan to strengthen cooperation in key areas like defence, trade, clean energy, and connectivity. The move comes after extensive discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reported PTI. 

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'great pleasure,' offering insights into their discussions via a post on ‘X’.  

“Always a great pleasure to meet the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi,” she wrote. Meloni emphasized that the dialogue was a “precious” opportunity to strengthen the India-Italy strategic partnership through the joint strategic action plan for 2025-29. 

“Together we expressed our desire to continue working together to further deepen our bilateral partnership for the benefit of the economies and citizens of both nations, and in support of the shared values of democracy, rule of law and sustainable development,” Meloni’s social media post further read. 

PM Modi too shared pictures with Italy’s Meloni from the Brazil summit. The Prime Minister said, “Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit.” 

“Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet,” Modi’s post further said. 

