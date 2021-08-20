हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

What next? Taliban fighters enjoy ice cream in Kabul, picture goes viral

In the picture that has gone viral on social media, some Taliban fighters are seen enjoying ice-cream and posing for the camera.

What next? Taliban fighters enjoy ice cream in Kabul, picture goes viral
Image credits: Twitter

Kabul: As the world watches horrifying scenes unfolding in Afghanistan, almost every day a new clip of Taliban insurgents from the war-torn country are emerging and going insanely viral on the internet. These clips clearly portray that the militants seem to be having a gala time after taking over the country.

Over the last few days, several videos and photos have surfaced on social media, showing the militants enjoying  amusement parks, in the presidential gym and now a new picture shows fighters enjoying ice cream in Kabul. Several militants can be seen posing probably outside an ice-cream parlor.   

The image was shared by TOLO news on his Twitter handle @AbdulhaqOmen. As expected, this photo too went viral like previous others. Netizens were creeped out and had a lot to say while a few others made memes.

Meanwhile, former President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country and took refugee in UAE, has pledged to return to Afghanistan. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanAfghanistan crisisKabulAfganistan TalibanAfganistan Taliban crisisViral picture
Next
Story

Desperate Afghan women throw babies over razor wire at Kabul airport compound, UK soldiers cry

Must Watch

PT11M41S

DNA: Torture of bigotry from Kashmir to Kabul!