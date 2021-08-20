What next? Taliban fighters enjoy ice cream in Kabul, picture goes viral

Kabul: As the world watches horrifying scenes unfolding in Afghanistan, almost every day a new clip of Taliban insurgents from the war-torn country are emerging and going insanely viral on the internet. These clips clearly portray that the militants seem to be having a gala time after taking over the country.

Over the last few days, several videos and photos have surfaced on social media, showing the militants enjoying amusement parks, in the presidential gym and now a new picture shows fighters enjoying ice cream in Kabul. Several militants can be seen posing probably outside an ice-cream parlor.

The image was shared by TOLO news on his Twitter handle @AbdulhaqOmen. As expected, this photo too went viral like previous others. Netizens were creeped out and had a lot to say while a few others made memes.

Meanwhile, former President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country and took refugee in UAE, has pledged to return to Afghanistan.

Live TV