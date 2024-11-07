What Were Donald Trump’s First Moves After His Historic Presidential Poll Victory?

The United States President-elect, Donald Trump initiated his transition to the White House on his first day after decisive presidential victory. Trump received congratulatory calls from key global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After his early-morning victory speech in Florida, Donald Trump stayed out of the public eye, concentrating on calls with US and international leaders, top supporters, and donors, according to the Associated Press.

Amid the mandatory ‘appreciative calls’ Joe Biden's team called on Donald Trump’s camp to sign essential agreements to begin the official transition process, as mandated by federal law.

Apart from Indian, Ukrainian and Israeli counterparts, other global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the US President-designate Trump.

Saudi King Salman expressed hopes to strengthen US-Saudi relations as Donald Trump commits to pursuing peace in the Middle East amid ongoing tensions involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. However, Trump has not yet provided details on his approach.

According to official sources, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his party's strong performance in the US Congressional elections, and both leaders pledged to work together for global peace. Trump also expressed his view of Modi and India as close friends, noting that Modi was among the first world leaders he spoke with after his election victory, sources told PTI.

US markets reacted positively to Trump’s victory, with both stocks and cryptocurrencies seeing gains.

According to a BBC report, US stocks reached record highs on Wall Street, and the dollar saw its biggest gain in eight years after Donald Trump was re-elected to the White House in a historic victory. Bitcoin also hit a new all-time high, following Trump’s promise to prioritize the volatile cryptocurrency.