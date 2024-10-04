When Will Israel Attack Iran? US President Joe Biden Reveals Details, Discusses Middle East Tension With G7 Nations

Iran is bracing for a possible Israeli counter-attack after launching 180 ballistic missiles on the Jewish nation. US President Joe Biden revealed during a media interaction that he was discussing possible Israeli strikes on Iranian oil facilities. Biden also said that Israel may not retaliate against Iran before Thursday at least.

Meanwhile, the G7 nations including the United States discussed the evolving situation in the middle east. The G7 said in a statement that Iran’s direct military attack against Israel constitutes a serious threat to regional stability. "We unequivocally reiterate our commitment to the security of Israel. Iran’s seriously destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East through terrorist proxies and armed groups—including the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas— as well as Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq, must stop. Yesterday we discussed coordinated efforts and actions to avoid escalation in the area," it said.

The G7 nations further said that the dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fueling uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East, which is in no one’s interest.

"We also reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in the flow of humanitarian assistance, and an end to the conflict. We fully endorse the efforts by the US, Qatar and Egypt to reach such a comprehensive deal, in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution," it said.

Reacting to the Lebanon-Israel conflict, the G7 nations aid, "We are also deeply concerned about the situation in Lebanon. We recall the need for a cessation of hostilities as soon as possible to create space for a diplomatic solution along the Blue Line, consistent with United Nations Security Council Resolution."

Meanwhile, Iran has indicated that it will retaliate with more vigour if Israel chooses to counterattack Tehran. Israel had said soon after the Iranian missile attack that it would respond at a time and place of its choice.