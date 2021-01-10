Where was Melania Trump during US Capitol Hill violence? Read here to find out

US First Lady Melania Trump decided against commenting on the January 6 incident during which hundreds of supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump storm Congress in Washington DC to oppose Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election. The violent incident forced Twitter and Facebook to suspend Trump's account amid allegations that there was a “risk of further incitement of violence.”

Melania Trump last took to Twitter on January 1 but has posted any tweet after that.

She wrote: "Wishing everyone a #HappyNewYear!"May 2021 be filled with the blessings of joy, good health & peace throughout the year!"

Melania was also not spotted in the video footage wich surfaced showing some members of the Trump family enjoying a party as rioters gathered outside the Capitaol.

Melania was slammed by a former close aide for remaining silent over an incident that left 5 people dead.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who penned a controversial tell-all memoir about Melania, targeted Melania Trump over her “silence and inactions”.

Writing in the Daily Beast, Wolkoff launched a scathing attack on the First Lady and said she was “ashamed” to have ever been close to her.

She wrote: “Every single MAGA mob rioter who stormed the US Capitol did so ‘at the direction of, and in coordination with’ President Trump, and it was an assault on human life and our great democracy. Unfortunately, our president and first lady have little, if any, regard for either. Everyone around them has stoked and massaged their egos and wittingly agreed to the falsehoods and poisonous lies, veiled as truths, that built this house of mirrors.”

Wolkoff also accused Melania of using her while the Trumps were working together at White House.

She added: “I take responsibility for being Melania’s enabler, and her using me became the basis of our friendship. I can’t believe how blind I was to the depth of her deception and lack of common decency. I wish I could say I was shocked by President Trump's actions, but sadly I can not, or say I don’t comprehend Melania’s silence and inactions, but pathetically, they are both expected.”

Some reports claimed that Melania was busy arranging a vase for a photoshoot when the protesters gathered in large number outside the Capitol.