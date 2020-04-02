WHO concerned over ‘near-exponential’ growth of coronavirus COVID-19 as global death toll touches 45,371

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday (April 1) expressed deep concern over the near-exponential escalation of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of deaths due to the deadly virus doubling in a week.

Ghebreyesus urged people across the world to join hands to defeat the coronavirus. "As we enter the fourth month since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, I am deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection," he told a virtual news conference.

"Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed a near exponential growth in the number of new cases, reaching almost every country. "The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week. In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths," added the WHO chief.

"While relatively lower numbers of confirmed cases have been reported from Africa, and from Central and South America, we realise that Covid-19 could have serious social, economic and political consequences for these regions," Tedros warned.

"It is critical that we ensure these countries are well equipped to detect, test, isolate and treat COVID-19 cases, and identify contacts," he noted.

The WHO chief urged governments to implement social welfare measures to safeguard poor people from going hungry during the crisis. He also sought debt relief for poor nations.

"Many developing countries will struggle to implement social welfare programs of this nature. For those countries, debt relief is essential to enable them to take care of their people and avoid economic collapse," said Tedros.

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic infected 905,279 people worldwide and increased the death toll to 45,371 till 11.45 pm (IST) on Wednesday even as the head of the United Nations has described this crisis as humanity's worst since World War II.

The US has recorded the highest numbers of cases worldwide at 199,092 including 4,361 deaths. Italy has a total of 110,574 positive cases including 13,155 deaths, the highest fatalities globally. Spain followed Italy with 102,136 cases and 9,053 deaths.