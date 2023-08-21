Who Is British Nurse Lucy Letby, The Most Prolific Child Serial Killer In Modern UK History?

New Delhi: A nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others during a yearlong campaign of deception that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of sick newborns and their anxious parents. The 33-year-old Lucy Letby has been convicted of killing the babies, including two triplet boys, in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England between June 2015 and June 2016.

Lucy Letby's motives remain unclear, but the scale of her crimes points to intricate planning. She has been accused of deliberately harming the babies in various ways, including by injecting air into their bloodstreams and administering air or milk into their stomachs via nasogastric tubes.

She has also been accused of poisoning infants by adding insulin to intravenous feeds and interfering with breathing tubes. She was finally removed from frontline duties in late June of 2016, and was arrested at her home in July 2018.



Lucy Letby is the only child

Born in Hereford -- a city in west-central England -- on January 4, 1990, Lucy Letby is reportedly the only child of John and Susan Letby, a retail boss and accounts clerk who are now both retired. She qualified as a children's nurse at the University of Chester in 2011.

Letby completed training placements at Liverpool Women's Hospital before joining the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in January 2012.

Lucy Letby is most prolific child serial killer in modern UK history

Lucy Letby, who was in her 20s at the time of the murders, is said to be the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history.

During her 10-month trial, prosecutors said the hospital in 2015 started to experience a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying or suffering sudden deteriorations in their health for no apparent reason. Some suffered 'serious catastrophic collapses' but survived after help from medical staff.

Letby was on duty in all the cases with prosecutors describing her as a 'constant malevolent presence' in the neonatal unit when the children collapsed or died. They said the nurse harmed the babies in ways that did not leave much of a trace, and that she persuaded her colleagues that the collapses and deaths were normal.

Police then launched an investigation into the baby deaths at the hospital in May 2017 and Letby was eventually charged in November 2020.

Child serial killer Lucy Letby proclaimed her innocence

Lucy Letby testified for 14 days, proclaiming her innocence. During the trial, the defense argued that she was a 'hard-working, dedicated and caring' nurse who loved her job and that the infants' sudden collapses and deaths could have been due to natural causes, or in combination with other factors such as staffing shortages at the hospital or failure by others to provide appropriate care.

Meanwhile, a judge on Monday is set to sentence Lucy Letby for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others while working as a neonatal nurse.