Who is Chris Hipkins? Know about New Zealand's next prime minister who will replace Jacinda Ardern

Wellington: Jacinda Ardern shocked the nation of 5 million people on January 19 as she announced she was resigning after five-and-a-half years in the top role. Now, the Education Minister, Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he is the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Ardern. Hipkins, 44, must still garner an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament but that is just a formality now. Hipkins will have less than eight months in the role before contesting a general election. The lack of other candidates indicated party lawmakers had rallied behind Hipkins to avoid a drawn-out contest and any sign of disunity following Ardern's departure.

Opinion polls have indicated that Labour is trailing the main opponent, the conservative National Party. Hipkins rose to public prominence during the coronavirus pandemic when he took on a kind of crisis management role. But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ardern, who became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.

Also read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down next month, says 'I am leaving because...'

Who is Chris Hipkins?

Besides holding the education portfolio, Hipkins is also minister for police and the public service, and leader of the House. He is known as a political troubleshooter who has taken on a variety of roles to try to iron out problems created by other lawmakers. But he's also committed some gaffes of his own, like when he told people during a virus lockdown that they could go outside and "spread their legs", a comment that drew plenty of mirth on the internet.

A lawmaker for 15 years, Hipkins is considered more centrist than Ardern, and colleagues hope that he will appeal to a broad range of voters.

Among his biggest challenges during an election year will be convincing voters that his party is managing the economy well. New Zealand's unemployment rate is relatively low at 3.3 percent, but inflation is high at 7.2 percent. New Zealand's Reserve Bank has hiked the benchmark interest rate to 4.25 percent as it tries to get inflation under control, and some economists are predicting the country will go into recession this year.

How did Jacinda Ardern become a prominent leader in New Zealand politics?

Just 37 when she became leader, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation's worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that previous New Zealand leaders hadn't faced. Online, she was subject to physical threats and misogynistic rants.

"Our society could now usefully reflect on whether it wants to continue to tolerate the excessive polarisation which is making politics an increasingly unattractive calling," wrote former prime minister Helen Clark.

Fighting back tears, Ardern told reporters on Thursday that she was leaving the position no later than February 7. "I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple," she said.

(With agency inputs)