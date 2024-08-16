New Delhi: Actor Matthew Perry tragically passed away on October 28 last year due to a drug overdose. Among the five individuals charged in connection with his death is Jasveen Sangha, infamously known as the 'Ketamine Queen'.

Ms. Sangha is a 41-year-old with dual citizenship in the UK and the US. She has been under federal investigation for her involvement in distributing dangerous narcotics. Operating out of her North Hollywood home, she allegedly managed a drug operation that included storing, packaging, and distributing various narcotics. Her residence was described as a 'drug-selling emporium' by federal authorities, containing methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription drugs like Xanax.

Her operation, which dates back to at least June 2019, came under federal scrutiny after her arrest in March for an unrelated case involving the sale of methamphetamine. During a raid on her home, federal agents discovered 79 bottles of liquid ketamine and nearly 2,000 methamphetamine pills, showcasing the scale of her illegal activities.

Investigators revealed that Matthew Perry, who had long struggled with addiction, obtained the fatal dose of ketamine from Ms. Sangha through a broker named Eric Fleming. Court documents indicate that Ms. Sangha provided Mr. Fleming with 50 vials of ketamine in two separate transactions shortly before Mr. Perry’s death. The indictment alleges that Mr. Perry first sampled the drug on October 13, with subsequent deliveries of large batches to his home on October 14 and October 24. Additionally, Ms. Sangha reportedly included 'ketamine lollipops' as a bonus due to the size of Mr. Perry’s order.