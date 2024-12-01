Who Is Kash Patel? Trump Taps 'America First' Loyalist For Director Of FBI

US President-elect Donald Trump picked another Indian-American Kashyap "Kash" Patel to serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Trump announced Patel's nomination in a post on the social media platform Truth Social. He emphasised his distinguished career in various government roles, including serving as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council during Trump's first term as President.

Trump praised Patel for his work investigating the so-called "Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax," describing him as an "America First" fighter who has dedicated his career to exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people.

"I am proud to announce that Kashyap 'Kash' Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people. He played a pivotal role in uncovering the 'Russia, Russia, Russia' hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution,"

He further added that Kash played an excellent job during my first term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council.

Who Is Kash Patel

Kash Pate, who is considered one of Trump's close associates, was born in 1980 in Garden City, New York, Patel's Gujarati Indian parents immigrated to the United States via Canada from East Africa. His father worked as a financial officer at an aviation firm.

Reportedly, Kash Patel earned a law degree from New York and also obtained a certificate in international law from the Law Department of University College London in the UK. He later became a public defender. Patel gained the attention of the Trump administration while working as a staff member of the House Intelligence Committee.